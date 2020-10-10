Halloween Express hosts Trunk or Treat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Costumes, children, Halloween decorations and most importantly candy.
This was the main theme for Halloween Express’s Trunk or Treat.
“Halloween Express is a very friendly, locally owned company. We really wanted to do something this year to give back to our community and host a specific event for kids to come out with their families. Have a fun time today despite all the obstacles that COVID has thrown at us," Halloween Express regional manager, Katie Resch said.
Children and families dressed in their costumes and lined up at Halloween Express to go trick-or-treating out of some local business’s car trunks.
“We weren’t sure how big the event was going to be today. We had a bunch of other local business’s that shared the excitement for Halloween and came out as well. We had a huge line all day long so it was very fun," Resch said.
One of the local business’s at this Trunk or Treat was Bounce Town. Owner and operator, Kevin Dick was excited to be apart of the festivities.
“The coolest thing is they get to do something fun. That is what our business is about and that is what this event is about. Kids have had a few downfalls because of COVID, but this gives them the opportunity to come out.”
There were safety measures that were put in place, hand sanitizer placed around the parking lot, social distancing and increased sanitation.
They’re already looking forward to next Halloween.
“I would encourage other small business’s to join us too because we had such a great turnout today," Bounce Town owner and operator, Kevin Dick said.
