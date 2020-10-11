Heritage Acres Harvest Festival gives old traditions a new twist

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A beautiful day, family fun, activities for all, live music, and more; it’s easy to understand why Heritage Acre’s Harvest Festival was filled with families from all over the region.
“It’s just fun, it’s homey, people are here to have a good time, they eat, they relax, they enjoy, so it’s just a nice time,” said Becky Livermore, lead singer of Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen.
With loads of festivities such as apple pressing, corn shelling, cookie baking, tours of the historic buildings, and more, the festival serves as an immersive experience that teaches visitors about the origins of farming, vintage items, and handmade goods.
Wayne Quade, a volunteer, said the festival’s reminiscent qualities are special to him. “It’s about the people with their interest and their passion of what they’ve done in their past and what it presents to them in the future." For Wayne, his passion for this vintage model train brought him to the acres where his years of collecting lead to teaching opportunities. “They represent real life things for us, and also collections that we had in our childhood. So, that’s why it’s memorable but yet still very interesting.”
Reflecting on old times seems to be a common theme among the volunteers. “It started 40-some years ago, and I didn’t get involved with it until my dad was out here working, helping build the buildings and stuff. And to start, which is funny, my first garden was right here," added Jerry Simon, president of Heritage Acres.
Interested in agriculture from early-on, Jerry developed a passion for giving kids opportunities to learn lessons about farming that he was taught years ago. “Kids today, you ask them where the potatoes come from, well that’s out of the store. Even my grand kids say, like shoe-sting potatoes, they come out of a can.”
The Harvest Festival instills hope in the community that history, knowledge, and crafts of those before us will live on for generations to come.
