Inside the final day of the MN Rise fall girls’ basketball invite league

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - On a quiet Sunday, the MN Rise fall girls' basketball invite league made noise, wrapping up its 5-week schedule inside of the Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center.
The afternoon started with two talented squads in the Jackrabbits and Irish.
Big performances from players like Olivia Hayenga, who finished with 18-points, helped the Irish defeat the Jackrabbits 51-to-43.
On the neighboring court, the Gophers and Hawkeyes tipped-off.
Gopher’s Kadence Hesse led the attack with a game leading 18-points, to help her team defeat the Hawkeyes 63-43.
The Hawkeyes later went onto defeat the Jackrabbits in a nail-bitter, while the Irish were the only team to remain undefeated on the day with a dub over the Gophers.
