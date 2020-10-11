The 507 and Tav on the Ave gets creative amid the pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic has hit a lot of local business’s hard over the last couple of months with some temporarily closing and others shutting their doors for good.
A majority of those businesses have had to think on their toes in order to keep serving the Mankato area.. The 507 and Tav on the Ave are prime examples of that.
These two restaurants have made some changes to keep the revenue, customers and beer flowing.
“It was very prevalent that we needed something to get more people on the patio and we did a very well job of the reopening of getting people out here. I think these are just added things that will keep us going longer and getting more people out here," The 507′s kitchen manager, Israel Pitchford said.
The 507 looks to build on their ever-growing patio even with the season coming to an end in the next couple of months.
“We did some things such as adding TV’s and space heaters. To make sure that we can accommodate to people outside and they can also enjoy their time here," Pitchford said.
Tav on the Ave has adapted their business to better suit the normalcy the pandemic has brought.
“We just launched our own delivery service within our own company here at MIO so that is something that we’re trying to get off the ground and do our own GrubHub kind of thing," Tav on the Ave’s general manager, Nick Oliver said.
Online ordering and delivery were launched two weeks ago, but they’re already seeing the benefits of the program
“We’ve seen sales about the same as last year, but we’re replacing 30% of what we would have done in bar or drink sales with takeout and delivery. So, on a Friday night, we’re just as busy doing takeout as we are in the restaurant which is crazy," Oliver said.
These restaurants show how resilient and driven the hospitality industry in this community is.
