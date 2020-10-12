Blue Earth County explains the cycle of an absentee and mail-in ballot

“So we pull those ballots out and separate them just for the way that we process them. Once the ballots have been separated, we have a strong count of the number of the ballots, then we can actually start opening them," Stalberger said. “At that point, we have two judges again work on them to make sure that it’s been completed correctly, to see if it has to be rejected because somebody just chose not to sign their certification, somebody maybe doesn’t put their ballot in the right envelope. We can correct some of those things before it goes back to the computer."