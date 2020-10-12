The Docket: fifth special session starts Monday, voter pre-registration deadline approaching

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State lawmakers are back for a special session Monday.
Plus, the voting pre-registration cutoff is coming up this week.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Oct. 12th, 2020.
Minnesota lawmakers are back for a fifth special session Monday.
Republican senators will likely introduce a resolution and vote to end the governor’s emergency powers.
A majority vote in each chamber is needed to end the governor’s powers.
If the Legislature votes to end the governor’s powers, lawmakers will then be tasked with passing laws to keep COVID-19 protections in place.
In previous special sessions, the Republican-controlled Senate has approved the vote but it has failed in the DFL-controlled House.
The voting pre-registration cutoff is coming up this week on Oct. 13th.
Pre-registration gets you on the roster, so when you check in on Election Day, your information is already verified.
In Minnesota, voters can register right up until Election Day and on Election Day.
“The pre-registration, the Oct. 13th deadline is where we can verify out their information. So the folks that register after Oct. 13th are going to get a notice of late registration in the mail, which they can also take to their polling place, but they’re not going to be on the registered roster, so they’ll have to fill out a voter registration application in the polling place," said Kristy Maes, Programs and Services Coordinator for the Property and Environmental Resources Department in Blue Earth County.
The deadline to register online is 11:59 p.m. and the deadline to register on paper is 5:00 p.m.
Voters can also still request absentee and mail-in ballots after that deadline.
On the national front, the hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett start Monday.
