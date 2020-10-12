Federal judge upholds extended ballot counting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge has upheld a Minnesota state court agreement that allows counting of absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day.
U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel ruled late Sunday night that the Republican plaintiffs in the case don’t have standing and denied their motion for a preliminary injunction.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs filed a notice saying they will appeal.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon had agreed to extend the ballot deadline after a citizens' rights group cited voter safety concerns due to the coronavirus.
The citizens' group called the latest ruling a victory for common sense.
