Former Marshall Tiger declares for NFL Draft

(KEYC) -“He’s the kind of kid that will go to the NFL from our conference and make everyone proud. I think it’s exciting,” said Brad Wendland, Waseca head football coach.
From dominating in high school and appearing in state tournaments for the Marshall Tigers to winning a national title with North Dakota State, quarterback Trey Lance is set to take his talents to the NFL and is a projected first round pick this spring in the upcoming draft.
“Trey on and off the field, his intangibles as a leader and role model are there and a strong personality. On the field, he’s 6′ 4” 225-230 with a cannon and an arm. When he tests at the NFL combine, I think he’ll test well and really show his abilities," said Terry Bahlmann, Marshall head coach.
“I never had any doubts in Trey. I knew whatever he wanted to do would get done. He did it, our family wasn’t surprised, we were surprised of the media reaction, but we’re unbelievably proud of Trey,” said Bryce Lance, Marshall senior wide receiver/safety, Trey’s brother.
“When we were AAAA, we’d play them twice a year, Trey Lance was a beast. We had good teams, they had good teams, but he’s a kid that you cheer for. You can’t say a bad word about him even though he’s on the other sideline, he’s an impressive young man. His platform now, he’s done everything right. You can’t help but be super happy for him,” said Wendland.
Lance threw just one interception during his collegiate career with the Bison. While the QB is busy preparing for the draft, his younger brother Bryce just began his senior season with the Marshall Tigers and is being recruited by a number of Division I programs.
We’ll have more from the wideout on his career in a Tiger uniform later this week on KEYC News Now.
