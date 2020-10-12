Hagedorn denies report his campaign used rent-free office

“The slow drip of revelations about ethics violations – and potential illegal activity – by Congressman Jim Hagedorn are not only concerning, they’re a disservice to Minnesota families who need strong representation in Washington in order to recover from the public health and economic crisis we’re facing. After his office was caught funneling nearly $500,000 of our taxpayer money to his staff and their families, nonpartisan ethics experts said that Hagedorn has spent years taking potentially illegal campaign contributions from a wealthy donor and paid him with tens of thousands of dollars in our taxpayer money. Worse yet, when asked about it, Hagedorn and those around him continue to lie and cover up. Only a career Washington operator like Jim Hagedorn would know how to cheat southern Minnesota taxpayers so effectively. He is unfit to serve.”