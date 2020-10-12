Mankato woman charged with multiple counts of assault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato woman has been charged with multiple counts of assault following an incident Friday night.
Police responded to South Front Street after receiving reports of an assault by an intoxicated female.
Jenifer Rae Hills, 44, was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting numerous police officers and emergency hospital personnel. She was charged with 4th degree assault of hospital emergency personnel and 4th degree assault of police officers.
Hills remains in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.