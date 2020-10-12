MDH: three additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 1,178 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,178 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 109,312.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19. Among the fatalities are residents from Martin and Redwood Counties. The statewide death toll is now at 2,144. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,522.
There are 113,439 people who are no longer isolated.
8,421 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,311 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,256,165.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 432 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 100,172.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,468.
76,547 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
865,184 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
