Minn. House Democrats delay vote on $1.37 billion bonding bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota House Democrats have delayed a vote on a $1.37 billion bonding bill in the hopes of securing the six Republican votes they need to pass the bill.
Speaker Melissa Hortman said she was confident of getting the necessary 60% super majority needed to pass the bill.
She also conceded she didn’t have the 15 GOP votes that would have been needed to suspend House rules and rush the bill through Monday, so she postponed the vote until Wednesday.
