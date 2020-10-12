Minnesota Soybeans Growers Association to submit, publish trade barrier concerns

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association will submit its trade barrier concerns to the U.S. Trade Representative later this month.
Comments will be published in the 700-page National Trade Estimate Report. The agency plans to submit at least 10 trade barrier concerns, but the organization believes there are currently more than 90 issues hurting the farmers' bottom line.
Concerns such as China’s less than 1% foreign material requirement restricting market access for U.S. commodity-grade soybeans is a current issue that the group is addressing.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.