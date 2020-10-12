More teachers consider leaving over high stress

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A new survey of educators finds nearly one third are considering leaving the profession due to stress and an overwhelming workload.
The survey was taken by more than 9700 teachers who are members of Education Minnesota. It found 30 percent of respondents say they’re thinking about quitting or retiring.
The Teachers Retirement Association of Minnesota shows applications for retirement benefits increased by 35 percent in August and September this year compared to the same period last year.
The highest levels of stress and anxiety were reported by teachers doing both in-person and online instruction amid the pandemic.
