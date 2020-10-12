Tree planted in honor of Steve Murphy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The late local musician Steve Murphy of the Murphy Brothers Band was known to say ‘life is for the living.' Now his memory will live on at a venue he often frequented.
Murphy died after a private battle with pancreatic cancer in late July.
A Japanese tree lilac has been planted in Murphy’s honor by the City of Mankato at Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Riverfront Park. The tree blooms in June, the month of Steve’s birthday. A plaque will also be mounted in stone and will be placed in front of the tree, honoring the local icon.
