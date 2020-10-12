Walz, MDH scheduled to provide coronavirus update

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced Monday evening the governor will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response during a press conference Tuesday.
The press conference will also include health officials from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The update on the state’s handling of the pandemic comes 24 hours after Walz announced he was extending the COVID-19 peacetime emergency Monday.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
