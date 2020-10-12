With homecoming canceled, MNSU Mankato takes a different approach to highlighting school spirit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With homecoming festivities canceled at Minnesota State Mankato, the university is taking a different approach all this month to showcase school spirit.
MSU kicked off its 2020 spirit month festivities Monday with a free drive-thru farmers market for students organized by the school’s student events team.
The student’s events team handed out hundreds of produce bags provided by Second Harvest Heartland.
Other events throughout this week include the university’s annual food-eating contest, a 3D chalk artist and a car-smash stress-buster in the campus mall.
