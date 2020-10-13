Ag Expo moves to virtual format with in-person meetings

Ag Expo moves to virtual format with in-person meetings
The annual trade show held downtown brought producers and professionals together to discuss legislation and innovation updates. (Source: Alison Durheim)
By Kelsey Barchenger | October 13, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 1:47 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic also prompting the Minnesota Ag Expo to switch gears, moving to a mostly virtual event.

Last year more than 1,500 attendees and 80 exhibitors packed the trade show floor for the expo, which featured a keynote address from Gov. Tim Walz.

This year, the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations will still hold their annual meetings in-person at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato on Jan. 20 with a joint lunch and speaker.

A livestream broadcast will be available for those unable to attend.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.