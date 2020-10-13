Blue Earth County to retest severe weather sirens

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County officials say the public shouldn’t be alarmed if they hear the severe weather sirens Wednesday.
A county spokesperson said the county learned that not all the sirens were activated during the Oct. 7 monthly siren test. The systems for the sirens have since been reviewed.
To ensure that all sirens are working properly, the county, along with the cities of Mankato and North Mankato, will be conducting another siren test starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
