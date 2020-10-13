CCHA one step closer to reality with unveiling of conference logo

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Central Collegiate Hockey Association unveiled its new logo Tuesday.
The NCAA Division I men’s hockey conference is scheduled to begin play in October 2021.
“Today we made another historic step in the branding of the CCHA” Commissioner Don Lucia said via a news release. “It is a very exciting time as we prepare to begin play in 2021, and we appreciate all of the work Joe Bosack and his team did to create the visual identity for our new league.”
The Minnesota State Mavericks will join seven other men’s hockey programs in making the switch to the CCHA in 2021, including the University of St. Thomas, who will be making the jump from Division III to Division I hockey.
