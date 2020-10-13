Crystal Valley Co-op has record start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With harvest in full swing, a southern Minnesota Crystal Valley Co-op location marks its busiest day on record last week.
Crystal Valley says its Hope location had 416,000 bushels dumped by 485 trucks in 14 and a half hours that breaks down to about one truck rolling through every two minutes. Crystal Valley notes some areas are wrapping up the soybean harvest, including near Trimont where moisture has been reported around 13.8 to 18 percent.
In Madelia, ag experts say it’s been very dry compared to last year, with a lot of corn coming out of the field with moisture between 14 and 17%.
Crystal Valley says overall, yields on both corn and beans have been above average.
