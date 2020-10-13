Dotson Iron Castings' Pie in the Face event gives United Way fundraiser a sweet twist

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Dotson Iron Castings celebrated their charitable contributions by hosting a pie-in-the-face event at Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
The company hit its participation goal for giving to Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2021 campaign. Dotson employees selected members of their leadership team to get a pie in the face. For this year’s employee campaign rallies, United Way is offering in-person presentations, virtual meetings and pre-recorded videos to work with the safety precautions of each business.
Tyson Twait, President and CEO of Dotson Iron Castings, said “As part one of Dotson’s core values is giving back to the community, and United Way has always been a really big part of giving back to the community here. So, this is our annual rally and our wrap up to it. The crew hit the goal of 78% participation rate, which is just fantastic--- the percentage of givers that we have here at Dotson.”
United Way’s annual fundraising goal is to raise $2,006,000 for its 56 programs serving residents in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
