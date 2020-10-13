Exercise during pregnancy: Benefits, tips

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensify aerobic activity.
“It helps the labor process, helps you recover easier, some have shown maybe a shortening in the length of labor, decreasing in your C-section rate," said Mayo Clinic Health Sytem Obg-yn, Dr. Amy Brien M.D.
Other benefits include:
- Reduce back pain,
- Eases constipation and bloating
- Healthy weight gain
- May decrease risk for gestational diabetes
- Help sleep and energy levels.
Dr. Brien says those who were inactive prior to pregnancy, should ease in with low impact exercises such as walking, swimming or stationary bike.
However those active prior can participate in activities such as running.
“You should always be able to carry a conversation while you are exercising. So any vigorous activity you are doing, you should be able to talk to the person beside you without huffing and puffing," said Dr. Brien.
In addition Dr. Brien says signs to watch out for include cramping, contractions or tightening of the uterus.
Local mother Brittany Junk is expecting baby number two and this time she has chosen to be active during her pregnancy.
“Especially during COVID (19) I really needed a source of energy and that’s the only place I could find it through working out and energizing through jogging and fitness," said Junck
This year Junck is participating in the Mankato Marathon’s virtual 5k.
“First off talk to your doctor. I had that confidence installed in me that it’s okay to work out. Another thing is to not compare yourself to other people. I’m doing the best I can for baby and myself and it’s been an awesome journey," said Junck.
