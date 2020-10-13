ISG announces plans for Rochester location

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — A local design firm in architecture, engineering, planning and environmental solutions announced Tuesday plans to open a new office in Rochester.
ISG officials say the addition of the Rochester office will allow the firm to better serve its existing and growing client base and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool.
The new office will be located in downtown Rochester and will increase ISG’s market focus of PreK-12 education, commercial, housing, transportation, sports and recreation, public works, government and culture.
“Adding a Rochester location is a strategic move that will allow ISG to have a physical presence in a place where many business decisions are made, and innovative practices are developed” ISG CEO Lynn Bruns stated. “We are excited for the opportunity to broaden our business footprint and provide services to an expanded client base.”
The company plans to open the new office Nov. 1 and build the Rochester office team by 25 employees over the next two to three years.
The Rochester office will be ISG’s fourth location in Minnesota, in addition to six other offices across the Midwest in Wisconsin, Iowa and South Dakota.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.