Le Sueur, Renville Counties receive state disaster assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur and Renville Counties are among five counties statewide being granted emergency assistance following severe summer storms.
The state disaster assistance authorized by Governor Tim Walz comes after heavy rains and flooding June 21 to July 3rd. Other counties receiving assistance are Kittson, Morrison and Washington.The State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account will cover 75 percent of eligible costs, which comes out to more than $1.4 million for all five counties. The individual counties are responsible for the remaining 25 percent.
