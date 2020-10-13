“Live from the Cox House” workshop gives younger audiences tools to boost maintenance skills

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Historical Society and Rethos have partnered to co-host a series of virtual building rehab workshops. The upcoming “Live From the Cox House” series is designed for any property owner interested in boosting their rehab and maintenance skills.
The historic Cox House in St. Peter is one of the few fully restored Carpenter Gothic cottages in Minnesota and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Over the course of three Zoom webinars from the historic home, students will learn about assessing the condition of your home, drafting a maintenance plan and tackling basic window and wood rot repairs.
While the online seminars are in a new teaching format, NCHS hopes it will attract younger audiences. Executive Director Jessica Becker added, “The opportunity we have to reach a lot of young audiences means that we’re able to instill in them the importance of what’s happening around them. I think that that’s really the greatest thing that we can offer — educating our learners of all ages.”
