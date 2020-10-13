MDH: seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 1,150 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,150 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 109,312.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19. Among the fatalities are two residents from Martin County. The statewide death toll is now at 2,151. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,524.
There are 102,624 people who are no longer isolated.
8,500 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,328 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,355,124.
Walz is expected to offer an update on the state’s response to the pandemic, one day after lawmakers voted to extended his peacetime emergency through November 12.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 334 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 100,884.
There have been 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,485.
78,127 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
868,846 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
