Minnesota Ag Expo moves to virtual format in 2021

“I think it might be an opportunity for folks to attend these annual meetings. You know, sometimes I think when you go down to the expo and you’re with a group of people, you know some people go left and some people go right and for those that normally spend more time in the trade shows and listening to those informational meetings, it’ll be an opportunity for them to see what the annual meetings are and why they’re important," Minnesota Soybean Growers Association President Jamie Beyer said.