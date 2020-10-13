Minnesota Ag Expo moves to virtual format in 2021

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The COVID-19 pandemic also prompted the Minnesota Ag Expo to switch gears and move to a mostly virtual event.
Last year, more than 1,500 attendees and 80 exhibitors packed the trade show floor for the expo, which featured a keynote address from Gov. Tim Walz.
This year, the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations will still hold their annual meetings in-person at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato on Jan. 20 with a joint lunch and speaker.
A livestream broadcast will be available for those unable to attend.
“I think it might be an opportunity for folks to attend these annual meetings. You know, sometimes I think when you go down to the expo and you’re with a group of people, you know some people go left and some people go right and for those that normally spend more time in the trade shows and listening to those informational meetings, it’ll be an opportunity for them to see what the annual meetings are and why they’re important," Minnesota Soybean Growers Association President Jamie Beyer said.
Beyer hopes the virtual meeting will draw a larger group for the annual meetings.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.