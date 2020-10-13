Minnesota reaches 308 traffic fatalities statewide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota reaches a tragic milestone, as the state surpasses 300 traffic deaths.
Preliminary figures from the Minnesota Department of Traffic Safety show 308 people have died on Minnesota roads since January 1, compared to 277 fatalities at this time last year.
Authorities note one common factor in a majority of this year’s fatal crashes.
Of the main contributing factors, we’re seeing an increase in unsafe speed. We’ve had 92 fatal crashes related to speed-related, compared to 60 at this time last year. So, we definitely are seeing an increase in that speed-related category that is contributing to fatal crashes on Minnesota roadways, says Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol.
The month of July saw the most deaths, with 55 fatal crashes statewide.
