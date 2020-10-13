MNSU sees sharp decline in COVID-19 cases

Minnesota State University, Mankato reports a sharp decline from September’s active COVID-19 cases.

By Bernadette Heier | October 13, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 5:54 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato has seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases.

At the start of September, the university reported 129 active COVID-19 cases. As of Oct.13, the latest data reports 15 active cases.

“Early on, we had an outbreak among our student-athletes and we immediately paused those activities and took care of that. Later on, we had a smaller outbreak among students involved in theater productions, we paused those activities for two weeks. This is really how the system is supposed to work; you monitor what’s going on in your institution and when we see a problem, we take care of it," said Matt Cecil, senior vice president of academic affairs at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Cecil also credits the faculty and staff for good mask usage and social distancing practices.

In addition, the university has spread out its classes, offering many online or in a hybrid fashion. Currently, the campus has about 30% of its normal traffic present

