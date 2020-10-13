No Holiday Train for 2020

The Holiday Train was launched in 1999, making annual trips around Canada and the United States. Last year the train made stops in Janesville, Waseca, and Austin, among other Minnesota cities. In lieu of its regular Holiday Train program, Canadian Pacific plans to donate to food banks in cities along its network and host a virtual concert. In its first 21 years, the train raised more than $17 million and collected 4.8 million pounds of food for food banks in communities along the route. The holiday train plans to hit the tracks once again in 2021.