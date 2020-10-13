Prosecutors: longer sentences needed for officers involved in death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - Prosecutors are offering an additional explanation about why they believe longer sentences should be given if four former Minneapolis police officers are convicted in the death of George Floyd.
Prosecutors say the position of trust the officers held and Floyd’s vulnerability are two reasons why the men, if convicted, should receive longer sentences.
Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter. Three other former officers are charged with aiding and abetting, murder and manslaughter.
One defense attorney says the request is an attempt to poison the potential pool of jurors.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.