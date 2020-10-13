Protesters take to St. Peter over latest Rep. Jim Hagedorn allegations

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Protesters gathered in St. Peter Tuesday to once again call for an investigation into Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s office after new allegations.
A story published last week by Politico alleges Hagedorn’s campaign used a Mankato office without paying rent.
The congressman’s campaign does list a basement suite in the Brett’s building downtown as his campaign headquarters - according to federal election commission reports.
Hagedorn’s campaign announced that it only leased a post office box in the building and not office space.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.