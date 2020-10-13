St. Peter man restores vintage 1920s windmill

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - One rural St. Peter man recently refurbished a vintage windmill on his family’s farm in a tribute to the farm’s long history.
The fully-functioning 60-foot windmill was built in the 1920s and has been installed near where an older windmill stood since the 1950s but was later destroyed by a tornado in 1998.
“I guess it’s important to us to have the windmill back almost in its same location as it was in 1950,” said Jim Bruender, who installed the windmill in September. “Just as a tribute to the family and the family farm that’s been here for so many years.”
The restored windmill was found near New Prague last year and it took nearly 13 months to restore it to its original condition.
“It was a fun project and my wife may not know this, but I’ve been looking around at other windmills and I might end up rebuilding some other ones and selling them," Bruender said. "Just as kind of a hobby.”
Windmills have been used for agricultural purposes for hundreds of years across the globe, and are now mainly used as sources of renewable energy.
