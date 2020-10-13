State of Minnesota works to expand saliva testing for COVID-19

WINONA, Minn. (KEYC) - The state of Minnesota is working to expand testing options for COVID-19.
Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health announced an effort to increase access to saliva testing.
The state’s second COVID-19 saliva testing site will open in Winona on Wednesday at the Winona Mall.
Testing will be free for anyone who believes they need a test.
It’s one of several saliva testing options coming to the state in the next week.
The state is also finalizing plans for other sites including two in Greater Minnesota later this month.
They are also finalizing a pilot mail order program where people can register online and receive a test in the mail to take at home.
They expect to launch the program in the next few weeks.
“Our testing strategy is about providing access for Minnesotans who need COVID-19 testing. Saliva testing is now a part of Minnesota strategy to expand and diversify the COVID-19 testing options that are available to all Minnesotans," said Dan Huff, MDH Assistant Commissioner of Health Protection.
Testing in Winona will be open five days a week, Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Appointments can be made here.
Walk-in appointments are also available.
