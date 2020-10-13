Survey: 29% of Minnesota’s educators are considering quitting, retiring

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new survey from Education Minnesota found high levels of stress and anxiety that may not be sustainable for educators through the rest of the school year.
Education Minnesota sent an online survey to nearly 10,000 educators to assess stress and anxiety levels since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The highest levels of stress and anxiety were reported by teachers working in different education models at the same time, such as teaching simultaneously online and in-person.
“What’s really been difficult for many educators is the fact that they are being asked to do two and three different jobs, and I know that school administrators are not doing that because they like it — they know that this is going to lead to burnout, but I think it’s important for all of us to think about how we can make that more manageable,” Education Minnesota President Denise Specht said.
Survey results found that 29% of Minnesota educators are considering leaving the profession, and applications for retirement benefits increased by 35% in August and September compared to the same period last year.
Mankato Area Public Schools has been making efforts to mitigate stress on teachers who are teaching with the distance and hybrid learning models.
“Some of the changes we’ve made here already this school year is the addition of a K-12 distance learning day that frees up teachers some time to be able to do preparation, to be able to deliver instruction, to be able to connect with kids and be able to do professional development,” explained Travis Olson, director of teaching and learning at Mankato Area Public Schools.
While districts like Mankato’s are making strides to lessen the stress on its educators, Education Minnesota is advocating for more school districts to come together to discuss the best way forward.
“So we have to think about ‘what does teaching and learning look like in a pandemic?’ And there are some ideas out there, and I know that everybody coming together and putting their heads together is the best solution possible,” Specht added.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.