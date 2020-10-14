Construction underway at new Birds Eye facility

The 250 thousand square foot building will be located just off Brown Avenue in Waseca. It will include state-of-the-art vegetable processing equipment. The building will also be set up with opportunities for future expansion. Conagra says the existing Birds Eye facility on 4th Street in Waseca will be sold once its operations end there. Construction on the new building is expected to be complete in late 2021 or early 2022, with production kicking off during the summer 2022 fresh-pack season