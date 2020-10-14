Crews break ground on new Maple River School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A dream that’s taken many trips back to the drawing board for the Maple River School District is now becoming a reality.
“It’s almost hard to believe that we’re actually going to get going on this. You work on a project for so long it’s kind of a fictional thing out there and we’re here today. So it’s exciting and we’re ready to get going,” says Superintendent Dan Anderson, Maple River School District.
Construction is officially underway on a new Pre-K through 12 school buildings in Mapleton.
And it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for the district to get to this point. The project has been in the planning stages since 2009. Fast forward to February of this year, a fourth referendum totaling $63.3 million was the charge for the district, narrowly passing following a recount of votes. Crews officially broke ground on the new nearly 200,000 square foot building this week, which will be located just south of Mapleton on Highway 7.
“So right now we are spread out in three buildings; our elementary are separated. I think just operating together as a Maple River family will be a great upgrade for our staff and our students. It’s very easily something’s going on at one site across our district and the other side doesn’t hardly know what’s going on so just pulling everyone together under one roof will be great for our kids and our staff,” says Anderson.
The new building will feature everything from a STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math Room, to a high tech media center and agriculture shop. Maple River is hoping to open up their new school building in the fall of 2022.
