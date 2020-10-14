Highway 99 scheduled to reopen following culvert replacement

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Highway 99 detour near Montgomery is scheduled to be removed by the end of the day Friday.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, crews will be finished with repairs to a failed culvert east of Highway 13 by Friday.
The detour has been in place since June 30 due to a failed culvert after heavy rains.
Initial attempts to fix the problem led to the discovery of deeper foundation issues, forcing MnDOT back to the drawing board.
The state agency said Wednesday that MnDOT engineers were able to create a new design that will provide a long-term fix to the deep foundation issues and the replaced culvert.
