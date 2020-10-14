Jill Biden to visit Twin Cities, Rochester as Election Day nears

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Biden for President campaign announced more details Wednesday regarding Jill Biden’s trip to Minnesota Thursday.
The former Second Lady is scheduled to visit St. Paul, Minneapolis and Rochester Thursday with Doug Emhoff, the husband of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).
The two will begin the day in St. Paul where they will meet with members of Minnesota’s Hmong community, according to a campaign news release. They will then participate in a Students for Biden event in Minneapolis before traveling to Rochester to participate in a similar event with essential workers.
Biden’s visit comes two days after Eric Trump attended a Trump campaign event in Northfield.
