Jill Biden to visit Twin Cities, Rochester as Election Day nears
Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, waves goodbye after taking with the media after her visit to Jeffers Pond Elementary School during her Back-To-School Tour, Wednesday, Sept.9, 2020 in Prior Lake, Minn. (Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Jake Rinehart | October 14, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 7:57 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Biden for President campaign announced more details Wednesday regarding Jill Biden’s trip to Minnesota Thursday.

The former Second Lady is scheduled to visit St. Paul, Minneapolis and Rochester Thursday with Doug Emhoff, the husband of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

The two will begin the day in St. Paul where they will meet with members of Minnesota’s Hmong community, according to a campaign news release. They will then participate in a Students for Biden event in Minneapolis before traveling to Rochester to participate in a similar event with essential workers.

Biden’s visit comes two days after Eric Trump attended a Trump campaign event in Northfield.

