Mankato Family YMCA Brother Sister program needs mentors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA’s Brother Sister Community-based Program is asking for help as their waiting list for youth continues to grow.
The YMCA is specifically in need of male mentors. Right now, the organization has 80 boys on its waiting list with an average wait time of three years to be matched with a mentor.
“All of the boys in our program need a male role model, a lot of them are lacking in that area, come from single-parent homes. It’s super important for these boys to have that positive role model right now," says Allison Braswell, Program Advocate, Recruitment and Retention Coordinator.
Mentors must be 18 years or older with a car and valid car insurance. They’re also asked to commit to 9 months for two to three hours a week in order to develop a dependable relationship with the youth. For details on how to sign up, visit mankatoymca.org/brothersister-mentoring.
