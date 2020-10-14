MSU offers free dental care for kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The free dental care will be available through MSU’s dental hygiene program tomorrow from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and Friday from 8 - 11 a.m.
This service is available for area children 18 years old and younger.
The procedures available include cleanings, x-rays, exams, sealants and fluoride which will be conducted at the public dental clinic in the Clinical Sciences Building at MSU.
This event is important because it lends a helping hand to families who are struggling and can’t afford this service.
“There is just a lot of people in our area that don’t have access to care even though they might have a dental insurance that is not always covered by the dental offices or clinics in town. There are a lot of people that aren’t able to access a dental office so for us this is one way to try and help,” Assistant Dental Education Professor, Pamela Briese said.
The event is at full capacity, but there is a waiting list available in case of cancellations.
To get on the waiting list for the free kids dental care then call the clinic’s number at 507-389-2147.
