MSU offers free dental care for kids

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s dental hygiene program and clinic is offering free dental care to area children.

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s dental hygiene program and clinic is offering free dental care to area children. (Source: KEYC)
By Marissa Voss | October 14, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 4:08 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The free dental care will be available through MSU’s dental hygiene program tomorrow from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and Friday from 8 - 11 a.m.

This service is available for area children 18 years old and younger.

The procedures available include cleanings, x-rays, exams, sealants and fluoride which will be conducted at the public dental clinic in the Clinical Sciences Building at MSU.

This event is important because it lends a helping hand to families who are struggling and can’t afford this service.

“There is just a lot of people in our area that don’t have access to care even though they might have a dental insurance that is not always covered by the dental offices or clinics in town. There are a lot of people that aren’t able to access a dental office so for us this is one way to try and help,” Assistant Dental Education Professor, Pamela Briese said.

The event is at full capacity, but there is a waiting list available in case of cancellations.

To get on the waiting list for the free kids dental care then call the clinic’s number at 507-389-2147.

