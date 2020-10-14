Nicollet Public School educator earns Golden Apple Award

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Caring, patient and always available for questions inside and out of the classroom. Those are just a few of the reasons that led one parent to nominate Nick Mans for the Golden Apple Award.
Back at his original stomping grounds...
“I actually graduated from here. So this was my math room, when I came here I was like cool I can teach science from here. So I knew the school already and it was instant street cred with the kids because some of them were here when I was graduating," said Mans.
It’s Man’s 4th year teaching middle and high school science at Nicollet Public School.
What fuels his teaching drive, his love for science and...
“I think that ‘aha’ moment kids have, like they are struggling and then it clicks. And that makes all of their struggling worth it," explained Mans.
Like many teachers, when COVID-19 hit in the spring Mans had to quickly adjust his teachings to an online format.
Flash forward to the fall, he’s adjusted to a hybrid format smoothly.
“I have my two screens, my camera and I can talk to the kids here and the kids online can still interact and I ask them questions and their classmates can hear them," he explained.
Always making sure students at home feel connected.
“It’s like they are here but not physically here," he continued.
In addition, Mans is also an assistant coach for the football team, coaching under who coached him in high school.
“I love teaching here and I hope to continue teaching here for awhile," said Mans.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.