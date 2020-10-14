Officer Matson to return to Minnesota on Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Officer Arik Matson will be returning to Minnesota on Monday, October 19th.
Matson was shot in the line of duty on January 6th, 2020 and has been receiving treatment at a rehabilitation facility near Omaha, Nebraska. A public drive-by will be held, beginning at around noon on Monday, to help welcome him home.
Waseca Police invite well-wishers to line the sidewalks of State Street (Highway 13) from the Waseca Junior/Senior High School to the Public Safety building. An escort of emergency vehicles will bring Officer Matson along that road so he can see all that came to greet him. They remind attendees to follow social distancing guidelines, and to stay on the sidewalks and off the roadways. Highway 13 will not be closed on Monday, and normal traffic will continue to be present.
“The day we have hoped for is finally almost here. Arik will soon be home with his family, his law enforcement family and his friends. We have missed him tremendously and will continue to support him as he recovers from his injuries. We would like to acknowledge and express our deepest gratitude to the first responders, doctors and nurses who saved his life. We also would like to thank the numerous retired and current law enforcement officers who watched over him at various facilities and the essential workers who provided outstanding care to him during his healing journey. Lastly, thank you to the countless number of people throughout Minnesota and the United States who have sent their well wishes to Arik and to us. Your support will never be forgotten," said Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought.
The parking lot of the Waseca Public Safety Building will be closed to the public on Monday, October 19th until 2:00 PM. The Public Safety Building will be closed from 9:30-2:00 PM.
