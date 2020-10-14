Prep Athlete: East’s Izzy Schott

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Izzy plays like she has been our starting goalkeeper for numerous years and that’s not something that is teachable or coachable, it’s just her self confidence and what she knows that she can do and she steps up everyday and brings that forward," Mankato East Cougars head coach Lizzy Vetter said.
First year starter and sophomore goalkeeper, Izzy Schott’s, commanding presence is the driving force behind the Cougars unbeaten record.
The Cougars play an up-tempo style that leads to plenty of scoring chances, outscoring opponents 28-6, while also showing the ability to win in low scoring affairs.
“Starting from our defense to our midfield, just building up to our forwards and finishing is huge for us," Schott said.
Schott, responsible for seven clean sheets on the year.
“Everyone puts their complete faith in what Izzy can bring to the team and it’s been a huge help for us back there. I think we’re lucky to have somebody as athletic and skilled and smart on the ball as she is. To that credit, our back line, speed and just shutting down their forwards, I think, has really helped her out in that sense too," Vetter said.
The sophomore doesn’t shy away from coming off the line embracing the sweeper-keeper role.
“Me and my defensive line, we’ve played together so many times so we just have a really good connection back there with communicating and just knowing what we can and can’t do together,” Schott said.
“Izzy is a very good goalie and our back line has a lot of speed, so it’s nice to be able to beat a lot of those other forwards from the other teams," Cougars junior defender Sydney Prybylla said.
Not to be overlooked, the keepers play in facilitating the offense. Schott scored a goal in the team’s regular season finale against Faribault.
The playmaker’s dominance in net is why she’s our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.