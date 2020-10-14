Results in for Fairmont COVID-19 testing event; Minnesota health officials report 1,254 new cases statewide

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The results are in from last week’s three-day COVID-19 testing event in Fairmont.
According to local health officials, 17 people tested positive out of a total of 555 completed tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 3.1 percent.
Of those that tested positive, one is a Faribault County resident and 6 others are from Martin County. The other ten cases have been sent to their respective county for reporting.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,214 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 115,763.
There have been 29 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,180. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,535.
There are 103,830 people who are no longer isolated.
8,585 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,346 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,383,527.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,180 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 101,983.
There have been 11 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,496.
79,088 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
873,767 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
