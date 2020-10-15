Check out a Prairie’s Edge Exploration Backpack for the great outdoors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Musuem of Southern Minnesota is making sure young explorers have everything they need for an outdoor adventure.
Through the No Child Left Inside grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, young museum-goers can now check out a Prairie’s Edge Exploration Backpack to take into the great outdoors.
“We have binoculars, a field guide, we have both large and small bug viewers, we have a mesh pop up bug habitat and a magnifying glass, we have some really great nature activity guides that you can go through and pick some interesting things you’d like to do,” Rochelle Kobsechoski, Senior Management of Museum Experiences.
Each backpack also includes a list of the nearby prairies great for exploring. 5 backpacks are available each week for check-out at the museum. They are free, with a refundable deposit.
