Elizabeth Warren to campaign in Minn. on Biden’s behalf

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Biden for President campaign announced Thursday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will be making a visit to Minnesota.
The former presidential candidate will visit Sunday. No additional information about the visit has yet been released by the campaign.
Warren’s visit to Minnesota will come three days after former Second Lady Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, the husband of vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, made stops in the Twin Cities and Rochester.
It was also learned Thursday that at least three people connected to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, which led the campaign to suspend in-person events for Harris through Monday.
