Fire and Ice Raffle kicks-off, tickets on sale now

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tickets are now on sale for the Greater Mankato United Way’s Fire and Ice Raffle.
This year’s raffle prize features a 2021 Honey Hole ice house from Ice Castle Fish Houses.
Valued at over $12,000, the ice house includes four holes, a 30-inch bunk, jack-knife sofa and two-burner stove.
A limit of 500 tickets will be sold with all proceeds benefitting the Greater Mankato United Way.
“It’s a huge fundraiser for the people in need within our four-county area,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “It’s $100 a ticket and we’re going to sell up within 500 of those. Last year we raised over $45,000 with it, so we’re very excited with what’s going to happen this year.”
Tickets can be purchased at the United Way office or Scheels customer service in Mankato.
The raffle drawing takes place this December at the Mankato Scheels location.
