Highway 111/22 reopens to traffic

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - After five months of detours, Highway 111 and 22 from Nicollet to Gaylord is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of the day.
“So this project is a 20-mile long pavement rehabilitation project. The real need for this project is was due to the deterioration of the existing road and overall just improving the lifespan of the road,” says Landon Richardson, MnDOT Project Engineer.
Motorists will also notice a higher speed limit on the stretch from Nicollet to Gaylord increasing from 55 to 60 miles per hour.
